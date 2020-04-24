Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Doug's home
7023 37th Street
Lubbock, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Gene Bryant


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Gene Bryant Obituary
Lubbock- Billy Gene Bryant AKA "The Fireman", age 75, died April 21, 2020 in his home. He was born on June 22, 1944 in Portales, NM. Bill served in the US Army for 4 years. He earned an associate degree from South Plains College in 1995. He was a fireman in Plainview and Lubbock and retired after 27 years of service in 1997. He is survived by his son, Doug Bryant and fiance Kendra Jackson and granddaughter Leah Bryant, all of Lubbock. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford Bryant and Willie Mae Moore, and sister Betty Bryant. A small come and go Celebration of Life will be held at Doug's home at 7023 37th Street, Lubbock on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now