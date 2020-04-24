|
|
Lubbock- Billy Gene Bryant AKA "The Fireman", age 75, died April 21, 2020 in his home. He was born on June 22, 1944 in Portales, NM. Bill served in the US Army for 4 years. He earned an associate degree from South Plains College in 1995. He was a fireman in Plainview and Lubbock and retired after 27 years of service in 1997. He is survived by his son, Doug Bryant and fiance Kendra Jackson and granddaughter Leah Bryant, all of Lubbock. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford Bryant and Willie Mae Moore, and sister Betty Bryant. A small come and go Celebration of Life will be held at Doug's home at 7023 37th Street, Lubbock on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020