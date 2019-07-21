|
Lubbock- The memorial service for Billy G. Skillman will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. He died July 1, 2019, at the age of 97.
Skillman is the son of Hollis Skillman and Sarah Skillman Coston. He was born and raised in southwestern Oklahoma. After Pearl Harbor, Skillman enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard serving during WWII along the eastern coast and in the Battle of the Atlantic. When the war ended, Skillman began his teaching career and his life-long love of learning. He has 10 college degrees: one associate degree, three bachelor degrees, five master degrees, and one doctorate.
His teaching career began with him teaching high school English to fill in for his aunt Gladys Hudson as she recuperated from severe burns. Skillman moved to Lubbock to fill the position of head of the speech department at Lubbock Christian University. He later returned to Lubbock to enjoy his retirement after several years as head of the psychology department at Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama.
He volunteered and served many Lubbock Area organizations. Skillman served as the first singles' minister at Green Lawn Church of Christ. He also enjoyed the foreign missions opportunities of Green Lawn and Sunset Church of Christ.
Skillman was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Eupha, and his brother Tom Mike Skillman. Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Arnold and husband Larry of Overland Park, Kansas; sons Milton and wife L. J. of Mt. Vernon, Texas and Mitchell and wife Sally of Lubbock, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Home of Lubbock or the South Plains Food Bank.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019