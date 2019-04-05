Lubbock- Billy H. Mayfield passed away April 3, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 pm today, April 5, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 80 years with a graveside service at 1 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Highland Memorial Cemetery Stamford, TX. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Billy's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Billy H. Mayfield was born on August 7, 1938 to William Wayne and Mary Elizabeth Mayfield in Stamford, TX. Billy married Sylvia Cole on May 22, 1964 in Anson, TX. Billy was an analyst for Chevron Corporation in Big Spring, TX and also worked for the city of Sweetwater for 13 years. He was a member of Southcrest Baptist church.



Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Mayfield; children Cal Mayfield and wife Lela of Midland, TX; Cynthia Spraberry and husband, Tommy of Anson, TX; stepchildren, Charles Perry and wife, Jacklyn of Lubbock; and Debra Rollins and husband, Clint of Amarillo, TX; siblings, George Wayne Mayfield of Breckenridge, TX and Shirley Manske of Stamford, TX. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Mary Mayfield; sister, Mary Evelyn Richey; and stepson, Ira Don Perry.



The family of Billy H. Mayfield would appreciate contributions to be given to a in his memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019