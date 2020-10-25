New Deal- Billy Harkey was born on November 22, 1946 to Billy Bryan & Ann (Tierney) Harkey in Lubbock, TX. A lifelong New Deal resident, Billy graduated from Lubbock Monterey in 1965. He married Mary Jane "Janie" Harrison on February 14, 1969 in Ropesville, TX. Billy custom farmed with his father in the early 1980's and began farming on his own a few years later. He was a Certified Prentice with Roy Furr. Over the years Billy also worked for Curry Motor Freight & Coco-Cola, though his passion & hobby was always farming. Alongside his wife, he taught classes to adults helping them to obtain their GED certification. Billy was a loving husband, father, and granddad. Described by his sons as a "Mountain of a Man", this honest man of few words was also known as a perfectionist.He died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Lubbock, TX at the age of 73.Billy is survived by his wife, Janie, of New Deal, 2 sons Robbie Harkey and wife, Shelly, of Hale Center, TX and Keith Harkey and wife, Nancy, of New Deal, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother Bryan Harkey and wife, Debbie, of Lubbock, TX and sister Yvonne Griffis and husband, Alva, of New Deal.Cremation arrangements are under the care of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. No services are scheduled at this time due to the Covid virus and its toll on the Harkey family.