Lubbock- Billy J Bevers, Sr. was born 3 August, 1926 in Floydata, Texas to Charles Spencer Bevers, Sr. and Bathus (Baker) Bevers. In his youth, Bill moved with his family and homesteaded in Causey, NM in a hand made dug out. Just before high school graduation, Bill joined the Army to fight in WWII. Tech Sergeant 5 Bevers was in route to Japan when the atomic bomb was dropped and was diverted to the Phillipines for the duration of the war. Bill married the love of his life, Rosa Marie Settle on 12 July, 1969 in Lubbock. He cared for her in their home until she passed 22 June, 2017. Bill was also proceeded in death by his parents, brothers CS Bevers, Jr and Tommy C. Bevers, son Toney Wayne Bevers and granddaughter Zoe Caitlin Bevers. Bill is survived by son Billy J Bevers, Jr (Janna) of Ransom Canyon, TX and daughter Elaine Ferrari (Ron) of Lakewood, CO, grandsons Peter Black of Arvada, CO, Jeremy Black of Littleton, CO, Alexander Ferrari of Lakewood, CO, Gregory Ferrari of Freeport, ME and two great granddaughters. Bill is also survived by nieces and nephews Charlene Jones (Don) of Odessa, TX, Katie Nichols of Alamogordo, NM, Bruce Bevers (Katye) of Pelham, AL, Steve Bevers (Sharon) of Prosper, TX and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Bill was a past President of the Lubbock Coin Club and worked at farming, then in Lubbock at Sears, JCPenney and finally at Dillard's until well past retirement age. "Mr Bill" as he was known by many, always had a joke and a smile to share with everyone he met. Bill passed away 7 January, 2020 in Lubbock, TX following a brief illness. Funeral services will be at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock with visitation 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday,16 January, 2020 and funeral 10:00 am Friday, 17 January, 2020, in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Andy Hurst, Pastor of St Luke:s Methodist Church where Bill and Rosa were long time members, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lubbock Honor Flight
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020