Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Billy Joe "225" Haynes Sr.


1939 - 2019
Billy Joe "225" Haynes Sr. Obituary
Lubbock- 80, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Billy was born on January 16, 1939 in Dallas County to the parentage of Eddie V. Drake and Alvin Haynes. Billy received his education from Harrison County, TX. He was employed at Mrs. Baird's Bakery for 28 years. Billy leaves to cherish his memory; two daughters, MaCasha (Russell) Shepard and Peggy (Will) Mason; one son, Billy Haynes, Jr.; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
