Lubbock- Bill (Billy) Joe Wright, 89, was called home to his Lord on April 11, 2020. Bill was born on December 28, 1930 in Merit, TX to parents Raymond and Maxie Wright. In 1948 he enlisted in the Navy at the age of seventeen and rose through the ranks to Gunner's Mate Second Class during his six enlistments in the Navy. He was stationed on the USS Jason from 1949-1952 and did three tours of duty in the Korean War, receiving the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation for his service. After leaving the Navy in 1955, he became the first civilian life support specialist at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas. During his time there he received continuous recognition and a Sustained Superior Performance Award. Bill retired in 1986 after 28 years of proud service.
Bill married his beloved Bettye Bennett at the Ford Chapel at First Baptist Church on June 28, 1952. His dedication to his wife and daughter, Kerry, was always apparent. He spent his life caring for them above all else. His life of service included country, family and God. He could often be found working at his church, First Baptist, and in his community.
His love for life and caring demeanor touched the hearts of everyone he met. In his later years, he continued to serve his country as a member of the Honor Guard, taking care to provide his fellow servicemen with the recognition and respect befitting of all veteran funerals.
Bill was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, veteran and friend, who brought love and light to all of those blessed to know him. Our memories of Bill, his gentle nature and infectious laugh will live forever in our hearts and minds.
He is survived by his loving daughter Kerry Cashiola; grandchildren, Steven Cashiola and wife Ronda Cashiola, Stacy Cashiola and husband JP Prinz and Shannon Nystrom and husband Richard Nystrom, as well as 5 great grandchildren, Coleman, Dominic, Joel, and Mattea Cashiola and Greta Bennett Nystrom.
We would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Covenant Hospital for their tireless efforts and compassion during his final days. They provided him the family at his side he deserved, and their compassion and service went well beyond the normal call of service. Bill and his family are forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Covenant Hospital to "where the need is greatest" or buying a meal for the healthcare and hospice workers in Lubbock who work long hours to comfort us when we are sick and care for us as we pass.
Services will be Private.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020