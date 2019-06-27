Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Billy Junior Brock


1933 - 2019
Billy Junior Brock Obituary
Wilson- Billy Junior Brock, 86 of Wilson, Texas passed away Sunday, June 23. 2019. He was born February 11, 1933 to Walter and Ruby Lee (Potts) Brock in Texas. Billy grew up in the Bonham, Texas area and at age 19 moved to Lubbock where he remained throughout his life. He married Willie Jo Watkins October 11, 1952 in Lubbock and they were married almost 66 years. Billy worked at West Texas Cotton Compress for over 46 years and retired in 1995. Billy enjoyed bowling and coaching his son's little league teams as well as participated in amateur boxing during his younger days. His favorite times were spent traveling and making memories with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jerry Brock and wife Nikki of Wilson; grandchildren, Kami Land and spouse Micah, Sarah Ballinger and spouse Josh, Amanda Clark, Dillon Leavelle; great grandchildren, Piper, Lucy, Jade, Hayden, Krystyna, Gunner, Madeline, Abigail, Kyndle and Aven.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ruby; wife, Willie Jo; son, Donnie and ten siblings.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes with interment to follow at Green Memorial Cemetery in Wilson, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
