Brownfield Funeral Home - Brownfield
120 W. Tate Street
Brownfield, TX 79316
(806) 637-3555
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel
Billy Lynn Taylor


1952 - 2019
Billy Lynn Taylor Obituary
Ropesville, TX- Funeral services for Billy Lynn Taylor will be held at 2 pm Monday, August 19, 2019, at Brownfield Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with Brother Wayne Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.

There will be a family and friends visitation on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Brownfield Funeral Home from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Billy passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Odessa. He was born to Raymond and Wilma (Albright) Taylor on February 22, 1952, in Lindsay, Oklahoma. Billy attended Meadow schools. He married Cheryl McInnis of Brownfield on August 16, 1975, in Brownfield. Billy was owner and operator of Economy Appliance Repair in Hockley and Terry County. He also worked for the Lubbock Housing Authority for several years. Billy was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a loving husband of 43 years. Billy was a godly man that was a devoted husband, brother, and uncle.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Wilma Taylor and two brothers, Johnny Taylor and R.B. Taylor.

Billy is survived by his wife Cheryl Taylor of Ropesville; a sister, Dayna Sefcik of Austin; three brothers, Donald Taylor of Brownfield, Terry Taylor and wife Becki of Granbury, Steve Taylor and wife Roni of Meadow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
