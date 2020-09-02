Tahoka- Billy Mack Miller, 74 of Tahoka went to be with his Heavenly father and be reunited with the love of his life, Arnetta Sunday August 30, 2020. He was born December 21, 1945 to Jack and Nema Miller in Tahoka. Billy graduated from Tahoka High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Arnetta Joyce Wood on June 26, 1964 in Tahoka. Billy was a dedicated resident of Lynn County. He worked for the City of Tahoka Water Department in his early years. Billy was also a farmer and longtime employee for Lyntegar Electric CO-OP. He worked as a successful salesman at Creative Awards, where he found his second family. Billy was also the Executive Director for the Tahoka Housing Authority before he retired on June 1, 2020. During this time he served as President for the Texas Housing Association. He was passionate about livestock and spent some of his best days at the Big Spring Cattle Auction. Billy served as a leader for 4-H and FFA for many years. He was very active with the youth; he had a love for kids showing pigs. Billy raised and sold show pigs nationwide. He made an impact on his family and youth all over. Billy dedicated many hours to the Lynn County Stock Show and served on the board. He helped establish the sale in 1977 and served as a talented Auctioneer for 43 years for the Lynn County Stock show. Billy was a member of the Tahoka Volunteer Fire Department. He used his many talents and volunteered countless hours to raise funds for many organizations for not only his own community but others as well. Some of those skills also included partnering with his brother Roger in Miller Brothers Cattle Company. Billy was a loving husband, father, brother and papa. Of all the jobs and titles that Billy had, his favorite was being a Papa. He was a friend, mentor, dad and papa to many. Billy was a longtime member of First Baptist Church. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Marci Gandy and husband Roddy, Sharla Askew and husband Ty; siblings, Roger Miller; grandchildren, Brady Askew and wife Shea, Cassidy Allison and husband Taylor, Jynna Bass and husband Justin; great-grandchildren, Jentry Askew, Paislee Allison, Summitt Askew, Sterlee Allison, Barrett Bass, and baby Bass on the way.He is preceded in death by his wife, Arnetta on August 17, 2019; and his parents.The funeral home will be open for viewing from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. An outdoors celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10:30a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1212 CR 24 (Cemetery RD.) The memorial will be available for parking and radio listening for those that choose to remain in their vehicles.Memorial donations can be made in Billy's name to the First Baptist Church in Tahoka, P.O. Box 1547 or to the Tahoka Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 300.