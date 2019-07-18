|
Lubbock- Billy "Bill" Ray Autrey, 86, of Lubbock was born February 6, 1933 in Coleman County, TX to the late Arthur and Beaula (Myers) Autrey. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Edith Lee April 22, 1953 in Brownwood, TX. Bill was a forman for Lubbock's road and bridge development. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, and camping. Bill went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 14, 2019. His parents, wife, & brother: Rob Autrey all preceded in death. Those left to cherish his memories are his nephew and niece he raised: Michael & wife Amanda Lee, and Judy Blair, along with great nephews & nieces: Connor, Gunner, Jennifer, Chad, Colt, & Sarah; as well as numerous other great & great-great nieces & nephews; his twin sister: Betty Busch, sister-in-law: Bonnie Autrey and brother-in-law: Butch Lee. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel in Wolfforth. Services will be at 11:00am Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the same chapel. Military graveside service will follow at the Wolfforth Cemetery under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019