Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sundown Cemetery
Billy Ray Carter


1938 - 2019
Billy Ray Carter Obituary
Sundown- Billy Ray Carter, 81, of Sundown Texas passed from this life on August 5, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019, in the Sundown Cemetery

Billy was born in Sundown, Texas on February 9, 1938 to parents Stella and Walter Sim Carter of Sundown.

Billy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He graduated from Sundown High School and lived outside of Sundown farming and ranching his entire life. He loved his cattle, dogs, and will be missed by his family and community. Billy also served his country in the National Guard and was proud of his service to the country.

He was preceded in death by wife, Maxine Carter and his parents.

Billy is survived by son, Larry Carter and wife, Michelle; daughter, Terri Lee and husband, John; grandchildren, Jake and Garrett Carter, and Madeleine and Caroline Lee; and sister, Bobby Jean Gober.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Children's Home of Lubbock.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
