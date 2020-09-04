Fort Stockton- Billy Charles Spencer, passed away on September 2, 2020, in Monahans, Texas at



the age of 70. He was born in Lamesa, Texas and was a resident of Fort Stockton.



Billy was a true cowboy with a soft heart and not afraid to shed a tear. He loved horses and ranching. He was tough as nails and a man's man. Billy was great dad and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Wanda Spencer; daughters Corie Langford Chadick and husband Marlin, of Amarillo, Texas, and Marti Mitchell of Fort Stockton, Texas; son Sterling Spencer and wife, Traci of Glen Rose, Texas; sister Sue Claunch; grandchildren Curtis Johnson, Shelbi Carrera, Cheyenne Spencer, Chandler Chadick, and Andrew Chadick; great grandchildren Aubiee Johnson, Bentley Carrera, Cooper Carrera, and Kyle Carrera.



He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Glennis Spencer, and one grandchild Alec Chadick.



