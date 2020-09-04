1/1
Billy Spencer
1950 - 2020
Fort Stockton- Billy Charles Spencer, passed away on September 2, 2020, in Monahans, Texas at

the age of 70. He was born in Lamesa, Texas and was a resident of Fort Stockton.

Billy was a true cowboy with a soft heart and not afraid to shed a tear. He loved horses and ranching. He was tough as nails and a man's man. Billy was great dad and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Spencer; daughters Corie Langford Chadick and husband Marlin, of Amarillo, Texas, and Marti Mitchell of Fort Stockton, Texas; son Sterling Spencer and wife, Traci of Glen Rose, Texas; sister Sue Claunch; grandchildren Curtis Johnson, Shelbi Carrera, Cheyenne Spencer, Chandler Chadick, and Andrew Chadick; great grandchildren Aubiee Johnson, Bentley Carrera, Cooper Carrera, and Kyle Carrera.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Glennis Spencer, and one grandchild Alec Chadick.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
