Littlefield- Billy Tom Grant went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He left behind a legacy of love, integrity, and laughter for his family, friends, and community to cherish. Private funeral services were held at Littlefield Memorial Park with Danny Sanders officiating. Arrangements under the personal care of Hammons Funeral Home of Littlefield.



Billy was the oldest of three siblings, born in Young County to Tom and Jewell Grant on July 21, 1930. He moved to Lamb County in his teenage years and graduated in 1947 from Littlefield High School. He worked for Woods and Armistead Optometry after serving in the U.S. Army in Japan and Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1952.



Upon his return to Littlefield, he was "snared" by Mary Lu Measles, and the couple married on October 3, 1953. He began a career as an accountant with Alvin C. Webb, later becoming a partner with Webb, Webb, & Wright before retiring after 40 plus years. B.T. loved all things "Wildcat", especially Wildcat football. He was the "Voice of the Wildcats" every Friday night for many years and could amaze with his recollection of stats from 1947 until 2008, when his youngest grandson graduated. He was a member of the Littlefield United Methodist Church and held many positions in various service organizations. He was known for his practical jokes.



Billy suffered from a progressive condition called ataxia. He spent the last 20 years of his life confined to a wheelchair, but always met others with a smile on his face and a positive outlook.



Billy Tom is survived by his loyal and dedicated wife of 67 years, Mary Lu Grant; two daughters, Shelly Hackler and Sharla Schaffner (Dale), and son-in-law Lynn Cowan (Linda). He was the treasured "Grandad" to Jordan, Ryan, & Kirk Hackler, Casey, Candice, and Cara Cowan, and Kaitlyn Schaffner Alexander, along with ten great-grandchildren.



Preceding him in death was his daughter, Shalyn Grant Cowan in 1984, as well as his parents Tom and Jewell Grant and two sisters Mecca Aldridge and Pat Davis.



The family wishes to thank Billy Tom's special caregivers Lola Hernandez and Jessica Keeney, along with the wonderful staff at Raider Ranch, for all their love and support.



It is difficult to capsulize a life in a few words, but to quote the Wizard of OZ, "a heart is not judged by how much YOU love; but by how much YOU are loved by OTHERS." If that is the case, Billy Tom Grant's heart was IMMENSE! Thanks to all who loved him and cherish his memory!



Memorials may be made to Littlefield United Methodist Church, 700 W. 14th Street, Littlefield, TX 79339.



