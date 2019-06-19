|
|
|
Lubbock- Billy W. Smithson passed away on May 1, 2019. Billy was born on July 14, 1946 in Vernon, Texas to Bill and Margie (Thomason) Smithson. He graduated Lubbock High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Marine Corp 1966-1970. Billy worked as a Electrical Contractor and was a Member of IBEW. He is preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his son, Jason Smithson (Kathy); daughter Janine Dykstra (Brett); sister Penny Miller (June Bug); brother Bobby Smithson (Susan); 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Graveside Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019
