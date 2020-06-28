Billy Wayne "Bill" (B.W.) Dockery
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wolfforth- Billy "Bill, B.W." Wayne Dockery, 87, of Wolfforth was born August 15, 1932 in Blossom, TX to Ted L. Dockery & Nora Edna (Parker) Dockery. He married Sandi Bottorff on May 15, 1976 in Dillon, South Carolina. Sandi passed away September 2, 2018 after 39 years of marriage. Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving 26 years. He received two purple hearts and numerous medals with a tour in Korea and 3 tours in Vietnam. After his service with the U.S. Marines, he enjoyed gardening and wood crafting. He was a loving father and grandfather.

Bill went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, and his brother: Teddy L. Dockery.

Those left to cherish his memories are his sons: Billy Carter of Wolfforth, Marc Dockery of New York, Ted Dockery of Florida, Wayne Dockery and his wife Dee of North Carolina; 3 grandsons: Dalton Carter & his wife Michelle of Austin, Dillon Carter & his wife Taylor of Lubbock, & Jacob Dockery of North Carolina; 1 granddaughter: Caitlin Dockery & fiance: Darrell Stark; 3 brothers: Joe of Wolfforth, Jerry of Lubbock, & Steve Dockery of Paris, Tx.

Services with military honors will be at 11:00am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel with Geoff Lynn of Hillside Christian Church of Lubbock. Entombment will follow in Wilsons' Funeral Directors Cemetery under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved