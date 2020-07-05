Lubbock - Billy Wayne Thompson, was born July 13, 1942 in Plainview, TX to Bud and Sissy (Duncan) Thompson.
He graduated from Petersburg High School on 1960 and proudly served in the United States Army from 1964-1967. He then married the love of his life and settled in Lubbock, TX. He worked 35 years at Eagle-Picher Manufacturing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Thompson; beloved wife, Bobbie Thompson; daughter, Michelle Watts, and significant other, Shirley Sims.
He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Finley and husband Collin of Joplin, MO, Sandy Santos of New Jersey; son, Michael Thompson and wife Selena of Plano, TX; eleven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He will be missed by his family and all that knew him.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Petersburg Cemetery in Petersburg, TX.
