Lubbock- Bjay Oommen Varghese (Biji), 72, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019, in Dallas Methodist Hospital surrounded by his family and close friends. A Godly man, he was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was born to parents A. Varghese and Aley Kutty Oommen, on October 27, 1947, in Alapuzha, Kerala, India. He was then moved to Munnar, Kerala till he was seven years old, where his dad was the manager for the Devan Hills Tea Estate. Then, his whole family moved to Carey Island, Malaysia in 1954. Bjay was the oldest of their five children. He was a big brother and took care of his four younger siblings so well. He finished his elementary through high school years in Port Klang schools in Carey Island, Malaysia. He then returned to India in 1968 when he was 21 years old and finished his degree at a private university in Aeronautical Engineering. After his education, he started his first job in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He then met the love of his life, his wife Rajamma and got married on September 19, 1974. Then together, they moved to Madras, India, where they lived for four years. They had their first child, Betsy and a year later their son, Biraj. They then moved to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Al Ain, UAE where they resided for almost 20 years. They also had their youngest daughter, Susan. He then decided to build their dream house in Kerala, India, where they lived for five years then decided to move to Lubbock, TX, USA. He was employed for 14 years at the City of Lubbock Water Engineering Department and retired there. Bjay is survived by his beautiful wife of 45 years, Rajamma; his beloved children; Betsy Varghese, Biraj Varghese, Dr. Nicole Black-Varghese, Susan Idicula and Dr. Winslo Idicula. He also adored his Six precious granddaughters, Mckayla, Serena, Kaleigh, Ellyson, Chloe, Bella and his bonus grandchildren Hayes and Olivia. He is also survived by his two brothers and two sisters, numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.Varghese & Aley Kutty Oommen. Bjay will be remembered as an amazing husband, exceptional father and a godly man who made the gospel known and invited others to know his Lord and Savior.
"For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. If I am to live in the flesh, that means fruitful labor for me. Yet which I shall choose I cannot tell. I am hard-pressed between the two. My desire is to depart and be with Christ, for that is far better." Philippians 1:21-23
Bjay Oommen "Biji" Varghese passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. The family will host a praise and worship celebration on Friday at 6:00 pm followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 72 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
