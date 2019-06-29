Home

Whiteface- Funeral Services for Mrs. Blanca Estela Soliz, 64 of Whiteface will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland with Fr. Jonathan Phillip officiating and music by Joe Flores. Burial will be held at the City of Whiteface Cemetery in Whiteface.

She is survived by her husband Sammy Soliz; daughter Melissa (Brent) Scott; son James (Erica) Soliz; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brothers Johnny (Sarah) Salas, Joe Henry (Hope) Salas; and sisters Anita (Jr.) Mendez, Olivia Zuniga, Margie Thomas, Linda (William) Hair. Under The Professional Care of Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019
