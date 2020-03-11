|
|
Lubbock- Blas Jasso Jr. passed away on March 6, 2020. He was born July 24, 1961 in Robstown, Texas. Son of Blas and Isabel Jasso. He is preceded in death by his father, Blas Jasso. He is survived by his wife, Elida Saenz Jasso; six children, Pete Diaz, Johnny Diaz, Augustine Ramirez Jr., Nancy Martinez, Tammy Ysagga, Nora Ramirez; 17 Grandchildren; 34 Great Grandchildren; one Sibling, Lolly Medrano, three nephews, Kevin, Dylan, Eric; two nieces, Erica, and Abriana Medrano; six grandnephews/nieces and one great grandniece. Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapel March 11th 2-9 p.m., Rosary 7-8 p.m. Services at St Joseph Catholic Church March 12th 10 a.m.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020