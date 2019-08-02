|
|
Lubbock- 24, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1995 to Noland Lemae and Rose Eustace. Bo leaves to cherish his memory; father, Noland Lemae (Sharon); mother, Rose Eustace (Dewayne) grandparents, Barella Bland, Linda Tiberke, and Debbie Stout; one daughter, Lilo Lemae; three sisters, Janilynn Lemae, Janlynn Lemae, and Darlene Lemae; eight brothers, TJ James, Kevin Lemae, Jerry Listo, Junior Eustace, Justin Eustace, Unin Lemae, Junior Lemae, and Shalom Lemae; one grandson; girlfriend, Kieona Jayban and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Rosary will follow from 2 to 3 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019