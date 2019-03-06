|
Floydada- Bo Dean (Pate) Poage, 82, of Floydada passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Floydada, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Floydada with Glyn Poage officiating. Interment will follow at Floyd County Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
Bo was born on January 22, 1937, in Hale County, Texas. She married Roger Poage at the First Baptist Church in Floydada on December 1, 1956. They then moved to Borger, Texas, where Roger worked for Phillips Petroleum and they had their first child, Julie. After Phillips layoffs, they moved back to Floydada in 1958 where they had two more children and have resided since that time.
Bo was preceded in death by her sister Nelda Hardy and her parents Lloyd and Billie Pate.
She is survived by her husband Roger Poage; her children, Julie Lackey and husband Jay of Lubbock, Jill Jones and husband Larry of Paducah, and Rande' Poage of San Angelo; her grandchildren, Kristan (Lackey) Cotham and husband Todd of Arlington, Texas; Landon Lackey of Floydada; Kaden Lackey and wife Caytlyn of Floydada; Bryce Jones and wife Ashley of San Angelo, Texas; Travis Jones of Brady, Texas, and one great grandchild, Lauren Jones of San Angelo, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019