Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Christenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Christenson


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob Christenson Obituary
Lubbock- Robert "Bob" A. Christenson passed away on February 18, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 78 years at 2:00 pm Today, February 24, 2020, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Bob was born on February 22, 1941, to Chester and Edythe Christenson in Milan, Minnesota. Robert married Patsy "Pat" Schrib Christenson on May 2, 1969, at Wayside Community Church in Wayside, Texas.

Survivors include his wife, Patsy "Pat" Christenson; son, Curt Russell Christenson (Melissa Krenek); sister, Roberta Stapleton; two brothers, Victor Christenson, Paul (Mary) Christenson; his furry friend, Chilly; sister-in-law, Nancy (Sharrel) Selvidge; brother-in-law, Jim (Linda) Schrib; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Edythe Christenson Bakken; three brothers, Wayne Christenson, Don Ecklund, and Keith Dobbs.

The family of Bob Christenson has designated the Bacon Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 5110 54th St. Lubbock, TX 79414, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now