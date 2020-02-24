|
Lubbock- Robert "Bob" A. Christenson passed away on February 18, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 78 years at 2:00 pm Today, February 24, 2020, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Bob was born on February 22, 1941, to Chester and Edythe Christenson in Milan, Minnesota. Robert married Patsy "Pat" Schrib Christenson on May 2, 1969, at Wayside Community Church in Wayside, Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy "Pat" Christenson; son, Curt Russell Christenson (Melissa Krenek); sister, Roberta Stapleton; two brothers, Victor Christenson, Paul (Mary) Christenson; his furry friend, Chilly; sister-in-law, Nancy (Sharrel) Selvidge; brother-in-law, Jim (Linda) Schrib; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Edythe Christenson Bakken; three brothers, Wayne Christenson, Don Ecklund, and Keith Dobbs.
The family of Bob Christenson has designated the Bacon Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 5110 54th St. Lubbock, TX 79414, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020