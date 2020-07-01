Bob Etheredge
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Bob Etheredge will celebrate his life of 87 years at 11:00 am on Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 45th and Memphis. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Mr. Etheredge passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. In support of the health of his family, masks are required to attend his service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved