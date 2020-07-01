Lubbock- The family of Bob Etheredge will celebrate his life of 87 years at 11:00 am on Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 45th and Memphis. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Mr. Etheredge passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. In support of the health of his family, masks are required to attend his service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.