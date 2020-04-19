|
PLubbock- Robert "Bob" F. Cummings, 94, of Lubbock, Tx, passed from this life on April 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Lubbock on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m with Danny Henderson of Southcrest Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Bartley Funeral Home.
Bob was born on August 27, 1925 to Robert Clarence and Clara T. (Goffinett) Cummings in Memphis, Texas. He was an only child and a dedicated American volunteering in the Navy service his senior year. He received his diploma while on his ship. Bob served on a Navy tanker as a refueler for other US naval fleets. He stayed in service for 2 1/2 years during World War II.
After his discharge in 1945, Robert headed to Lubbock where he worked at McDonald's Funeral Home. He then attended The Dallas School of Mortuary and received his license in 1949. He then worked for Rix Funeral Home for 41 years.
Bob married the love of his life, Helen, on December 5, 1946 after meeting her in Carlsbad Caverns. They were married nearly 70 plus years.
He was an ambulance driver, mortician, funeral director, and a chauffeur. Bob had the privilege of driving Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Dan "Hoss" Blocker, Sonny James, Charlie Pride, and Roy Rodgers. His life service includes member of Texas Funeral Directors Association, Lubbock Downtown Rodeo Ambucs Association, and a member of First United Methodist Church in Lubbock.
Bob was known as a gentleman's gentleman by most women prior to Helen. However, his wife affectional called him "Hot Lips". He will be remembered by his great big bear hugs and strong handshakes. One granddaughter had a saying with grandpa "a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck." He was a prankster always and loved to play jokes on everyone. As his job would have it, dad would say "his job was the last person to let you down."
He was loved and adored by many and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish his memory is his son; Robert "Kelly" Cummings and wife, Thresa, of Lubbock, two daughters; Kathy Ann Lusk and husband, Stan, of Lubbock, and Carol "Jan" Flowers and Sherman Gossett of Lubbock. He was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Helen La Nell Cummings.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to South Plains Food Bank.
5605 MLK Jr. Blvd.
Lubbock, TX 79404
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020