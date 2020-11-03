1/1
Bob Hope Robinson
Lubbock- 65 passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Bob was born on September 16, 1955, in Lubbock, TX to the late Sammie Robinson and Manual Knox. He went to Dunbar High School. He was employed at IHOP Restaurant. He leaves to cherish his memory; three sons, Bobby Lockhart, Henry Jones, and Jerry (Paulina) Sanders; one daughter, Ciyeda Jones; four sisters, Bernice Robinson, Bertha Robinson, Bobbie Ann Walker, and Mona Thomas; three brothers, Clyde Robinson, Darrell (Charlotte) Thomas, and John Thomas; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
