Lubbock- Robert (Bob) Johnson passed away on November 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness.Bob was born December 15, 1934 in Lubbock, TX to Raymond Johnson and Mary Evelyn Johnson. Bob graduated from Lubbock High School in 1952 then attended Kemper Military Academy, Texas Tech University for 3 years then joined the Army and served 4 years. Bob married his lovely wife of 57 years Sue Johnson in 1963 and had 2 children Robert and Suzanne. Bob had a 60-year career selling specialty advertising for Shed Brown, Tasco and Halo Brand Solutions. He won multiple awards for his achievements over the years and his daughter Suzanne has continued their Halo Brand business today. He was a member and usher at First Baptist Church.Bob is survived by his Wife Sue, daughter Suzanne, son Robert and his wife Tina and his grandchildren who he loved dearly and was so proud of: Carsten, Kennedy, Presley and Blake.Thankful to Elsie Hartfield his nurse and caregiver ans his wonderful Sunday school class at First Baptist Church.Memorial services are pending at a future date.