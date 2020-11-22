1/1
BOB JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BOB's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Robert (Bob) Johnson passed away on November 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Bob was born December 15, 1934 in Lubbock, TX to Raymond Johnson and Mary Evelyn Johnson. Bob graduated from Lubbock High School in 1952 then attended Kemper Military Academy, Texas Tech University for 3 years then joined the Army and served 4 years. Bob married his lovely wife of 57 years Sue Johnson in 1963 and had 2 children Robert and Suzanne. Bob had a 60-year career selling specialty advertising for Shed Brown, Tasco and Halo Brand Solutions. He won multiple awards for his achievements over the years and his daughter Suzanne has continued their Halo Brand business today. He was a member and usher at First Baptist Church.

Bob is survived by his Wife Sue, daughter Suzanne, son Robert and his wife Tina and his grandchildren who he loved dearly and was so proud of: Carsten, Kennedy, Presley and Blake.

Thankful to Elsie Hartfield his nurse and caregiver ans his wonderful Sunday school class at First Baptist Church.

Memorial services are pending at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved