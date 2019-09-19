|
Lubbock- Bob Martin passed away on September 18, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 82 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel, Lubbock, Texas. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Bob's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
