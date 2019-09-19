Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Martin

Send Flowers
Bob Martin Obituary
Lubbock- Bob Martin passed away on September 18, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 82 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel, Lubbock, Texas. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Bob's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.