|
|
Lubbock- Joe Bob Martin passed away on September 18, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm this evening, September 20, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 82 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Ford Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Bob's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Bob was born on September 20, 1936 to William and Vallie (Funderburg) Martin in Lubbock. Growing up, Bob worked for his father and in 1977, he opened his own outdoor equipment business. He owned this business along with a few other jobs over the years. Bob enjoyed playing golf with his friends until the loss of his eyesight, as well as taking cruises with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Martin; daughter, Karen Davis and husband, Mike of Lubbock; grandchildren, Angelea Clarida and wife, Stephany; Johnathan Davis, Dustin Davis and wife, Gabriella; Kristian Davis and husband, Jeremy Franco; Katherine Davis; and great-grandchildren, AJ, Justin, Blake, Aaron, Gabby, Emma, and Skyler; and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Young of Lubbock.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jonnie Rae Perkins Martin; sons, Harold Martin, and Bobby Kent Martin; brothers, Jerry Don Martin and William Hoyt Martin; and a granddaughter, Whitney Davis-Souder.
The family of Bob Martin would invite you to send memorial contributions to a in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019