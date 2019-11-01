|
Lubbock- Bob Maynard Harris passed away on October 28, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm today, November 1, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 88 years at 2:45 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Bob Maynard Harris was born on July 25, 1931, to Delbert and Beulah Hoback in Hillsboro County, TX. Bob married Doris Valentine Harris on June 9, 1951, at Austin Street Church of Christ in Levelland, Texas.
Bob attended school in Shallowater and Lubbock. He lived in Levelland where he met Doris his wife of 68 years. He then enlisted in the army and was deployed to Germany during the Korean War. After serving he returned to Lubbock to work in the Wholesale Business. He furthered his education and became a licensed financial planner for Ameriprise. He retired 24 years ago. Bob loved camping with family and most of all with his brothers and nephews. He loved playing his guitar with several groups in Lubbock. Bob had a great love for country music. He loved his dogs and Ranger was his best friend. He helped his wife raise his daughters in the Southside Church of Christ. He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Harris; two daughters, Connie Harris and Diane McElwrath; one brother, Bobby Harris; five grandchildren, Amber Galloway and husband, Ryan and their children, Connor and Aiden; Kindyle Ledingham and husband, Les, and their child, George; Mikala Franklin and husband, Rich and their children, Ashton, Nicholas, and Jacob; Alicia Tosh and husband, Allen and their children, Summer and Matthew; Kristin Covington, and husband, Robert and their children, Joshua, Landon, Joseph and Alexa Rose; nieces, Joyce Davison, Debbie Wilborn, and Leanne Harris; nephews, David Harris, Tony Williams, and John Laseman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Weldon Harris, Randall Harris, and Kenneth Harris; and grandparents Roie and Jessie Harris.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019