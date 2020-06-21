Lubbock- Robert "Bob" Wayne Moore passed away on June 19, 2020, in his home with family in Lubbock, Texas, after losing his battle to cancer. We will celebrate his life of 73 years at 2 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days on this www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Bob was born on July 20, 1946, to Michael and Bessie Moore in Parkersburg, WV, and he was one of six boys. After graduation from Belpre High School, Bob enlisted in the US Marine Corps. While at Camp Pendleton, he was deployed to Vietnam as a recon sniper. During his deployment, Viet Cong raided his platoon and he was taken prisoner; however, he was able to escape after several months of captivity. After months of recovery, he was honorably discharged and was awarded several medals, including Prisoner of War and Purple Heart. Bob spent over 40 years as a medical field service engineer.
On December 21, 1981, his son, Robert Wilson "Robbie" Moore, was born to Bob and his former wife, Jan Richardson Moore.
On October 21, 1994, he married the love of his life, Gretchen Bredow Moore. Bob and Gretchen moved to Lubbock, TX in 2009 to be closer to his step-daughter, son-in-law, and two granddaughters.
Bob spent his time in Lubbock volunteering and mentoring many veterans struggling with PTSD. In May 2018, he was honored for his service with the Veteran's Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Survivors include his wife, Gretchen Moore; son, Robert "Robbie" Moore; daughter, Amy (Jason) Grisham; two granddaughters, Maie Grisham and Anna Jane Grisham; four brothers, Mike (Leona) Moore, Sam (Sue) Moore, George (Barbara) Moore, and Joe (Sharon) Moore; sister-in-law, Rebecca Bredow Brown and her husband Rick, brother-in-law, Ben Bredow, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Thomas Moore. For memorial contributions donated in Bob's memory, the family has designated the Wounded Warriors Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.