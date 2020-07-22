Sanger- Bob Murders peacefully joined heavenly angels while at home on July 16, 2020, after 83 years of being a servant and teacher of the Lord. Born at home in Lonsdale, Arkansas, on January 9, 1937, to Stella Mae and Henry Monroe Murders, he was the eldest of four brothers. On Christmas Eve 1955, he married Betty Elizabeth Disheroon in Hot Springs, AR. Over the course of 24 years together, they moved several places before settling in Lubbock, Texas, in 1969 with their three children. Professionally, Bob worked in many different industries, including years with Sears & Roebuck, American General Insurance, and United Supermarkets.
Additionally, he served as the Assistant Deputy Tax Assessor for Lubbock County, where he strived to bring efficiency and customer service to the position. On April 24, 1982, he married and began life with Barbara Jo Craig and her daughter. They were active members of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Lubbock and later the Downtown Bible Class. Bob began his Masonic journey in 1973 when he was raised at Yellowhouse Lodge #841. He was a 3rd Degree Master Mason, as well as an active member of the Lubbock Scottish Rite, Khiva Shrine, and Khiva Duffers. Throughout his 47 years in Masonry, he held many positions, including District Deputy Grand Master and District Instructor.
Bob and Barbara left Lubbock in 2008 to make their home in Sanger, TX where they were members of the First United Methodist Church of Sanger. Bob joined Bolivar Masonic Lodge #418, where he continued his service as Master of the Lodge and District Instructor. His passing comes three years shy of completing 50 years of Masonic Service.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Barbara. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his three brothers; Gerald Murders of Hot Springs, AR, James Murders of Hot Springs, AR, and Chester Rigsby of Independence, MO, and by his children; Robert Murders and wife Ni of Las Vegas, NV, Kelly Barnett of Lubbock, Tx, Carrie Larner and husband Jim of Lubbock, Tx, and Deanna Chamberlin and husband Jason of Sanger, Tx. Known as PawPaw, Bob had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Jeremy, Logan, Amber, Audra, Virginia, Morgan, Jacey, and Jacqueline.
Visitation will be held at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger, TX on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 7:00 PM-9:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Sanger on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, it would honor Bob's lifelong service in Masonry to have memorial donations made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St, Dallas, TX 75219 and the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.