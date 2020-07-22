1/1
Bob R. Murders
1937 - 2020

Sanger- Bob Murders peacefully joined heavenly angels while at home on July 16, 2020, after 83 years of being a servant and teacher of the Lord. Born at home in Lonsdale, Arkansas, on January 9, 1937, to Stella Mae and Henry Monroe Murders, he was the eldest of four brothers. On Christmas Eve 1955, he married Betty Elizabeth Disheroon in Hot Springs, AR. Over the course of 24 years together, they moved several places before settling in Lubbock, Texas, in 1969 with their three children. Professionally, Bob worked in many different industries, including years with Sears & Roebuck, American General Insurance, and United Supermarkets.

Additionally, he served as the Assistant Deputy Tax Assessor for Lubbock County, where he strived to bring efficiency and customer service to the position. On April 24, 1982, he married and began life with Barbara Jo Craig and her daughter. They were active members of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Lubbock and later the Downtown Bible Class. Bob began his Masonic journey in 1973 when he was raised at Yellowhouse Lodge #841. He was a 3rd Degree Master Mason, as well as an active member of the Lubbock Scottish Rite, Khiva Shrine, and Khiva Duffers. Throughout his 47 years in Masonry, he held many positions, including District Deputy Grand Master and District Instructor.

Bob and Barbara left Lubbock in 2008 to make their home in Sanger, TX where they were members of the First United Methodist Church of Sanger. Bob joined Bolivar Masonic Lodge #418, where he continued his service as Master of the Lodge and District Instructor. His passing comes three years shy of completing 50 years of Masonic Service.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Barbara. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his three brothers; Gerald Murders of Hot Springs, AR, James Murders of Hot Springs, AR, and Chester Rigsby of Independence, MO, and by his children; Robert Murders and wife Ni of Las Vegas, NV, Kelly Barnett of Lubbock, Tx, Carrie Larner and husband Jim of Lubbock, Tx, and Deanna Chamberlin and husband Jason of Sanger, Tx. Known as PawPaw, Bob had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Jeremy, Logan, Amber, Audra, Virginia, Morgan, Jacey, and Jacqueline.

Visitation will be held at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger, TX on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 7:00 PM-9:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Sanger on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, it would honor Bob's lifelong service in Masonry to have memorial donations made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St, Dallas, TX 75219 and the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Coker Funeral Home - Sanger
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
I enjoyed working with Bob during his Lubbock County years. He was always a consummate gentleman, and all around good guy. God's Blessings to his family.
Jim Hansen
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Heaven has gained a very good servant of the "LORD". Bob was a hero to many and a true friend to everyone he met. He will be missed here on earth by so many folks. May "GOD" bless all of his family and friends. He will watch over all of his Family and he is now your "Guardian Angel". One day we will all meet him again. "GOD" Bless.
Joe Waide
Friend
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I remember when Thomas got burned, Bob helped Dad get Thomas to the place in Galveston for his burns. He was an awesome person.
Shirley Melton
Family
July 20, 2020
Gerald, James & Chester: My deepest condolences on the loss of Bob. I pray that God will comfort you. Lura B.
Lura Owen
Family
July 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Betty Murders
