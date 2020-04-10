Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
private time of fellowship and remembrance
Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers
View Map
Bob Wayne Young


1952 - 2020
Lubbock- In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. We have created an online viewing of Mr. Young, which can be found at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and share memories and expressions of sympathy at the bottom of the obituary. The family of Bob Wayne Young had a private time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A service is planned for a future date when the restrictions are lifted at Lake Ridge Chapel. Mr. Young died Monday, April 6, 2020, at the age of 86.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
