|
|
Lubbock- In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. We have created an online viewing of Mr. Young, which can be found at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and share memories and expressions of sympathy at the bottom of the obituary. The family of Bob Wayne Young had a private time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A service is planned for a future date when the restrictions are lifted at Lake Ridge Chapel. Mr. Young died Monday, April 6, 2020, at the age of 86.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020