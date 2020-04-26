|
|
Lubbock- Bobbie Charlene Adams Hensarling passed from this life on April 18, 2020. She was born to Charlie and Estelle Adams on September 10, 1935 in Paducah Texas.
She married Charles Hensarling on November 23, 1955 in Dallas Texas. They had a beautiful marriage for 44 years. Charles and Bobbie lived in the Ft. Worth area for many years and moved to Lubbock in 1984. Bobbie was a homemaker for many of those years raising her children and she then became a hairdresser. She was a co-owner of the Smith House Bed and Breakfast in Crosbyton, Texas from 1989 - 1999.
Bobbie had a passion for cooking, sewing and serving others. She was a member of Greenlawn Church of Christ and had a heart for the benevolence ministry. Her greatest passion was for her 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She has been welcomed into heaven by her husband, Charles; grandson Daniel Jennings; along with her parents and siblings Sonny Adams, Bud Adams and Carrie Beth Adams.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Cheryl (Mark) Jennings from Lubbock, Randy (Kim) Hensarling from Sherman, and Cathy (Leland) Branson from Lubbock; grandchildren: Charley Jennings from Lubbock, Carrie (Evan) Brown from Lubbock , Keith Hensarling from Denton, Katie Hensarling from Sherman, Colton Hensarling from Dallas, Alex (Christa) Branson from Lubbock, Avery (Stephen) Shaw and Adam Branson from Lubbock; great grandchildren: Brandon, Ava, Eli, Owen, Issac, Zoey and Bishop; brother, Carl Adams and sister-in-law Mary Adams; and many nieces and nephews. Bobbie will be missed by many of her wonderful neighbors and great friends.
The family requests memorials be made in her honor to the Blessing Center at Greenlawn Church of Christ.
Graveside Service for the family were held on April 22, 2020.
Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020