|
|
Lubbock- Bobbie Jean Alford Buckner was born November 22, 1930 in Gatesville, Texas to Robert and Lila Mae Alford. She passed away December 22, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas at age of 89. She was raised in Lubbock Since 1958.
Bobbie Graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947. She married Hubbert Wayne Buckner on April 10, 1951 in Clovis, NM. Bobbie was employed by American State Bank as a bookkeeper for 31 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne and her sister Polly Bales.
Bobbie is survived by four daughters, Sharon Fulton, Joanie Hudgeons, Sandy Cheves and Pamela Buckner; five grandchildren, Stuart, Jeremy, Cody , Brandon and Angela; and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Tom Alford, Jerry Alford and John Alford.
Funeral Services will be 1:30 Sunday at the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home. Burial will be 2:00 PM Monday at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Phil Hudgeons, Clark McMillan, Ron Fulton, Jaws, Stuart Griffith, Jeremy Hudgeons, Cody Cheves and Brandon Fulton.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019