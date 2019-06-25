|
Las Vegas, NV- Bobbie Jean Davis passed away June 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bobbie was born on October 19, 1934 in Mt. Enterprise, Texas. She lived in Lubbock for 70 years and then moved to Las Vegas in 2017. She was the second of nine children to the late Robert "Buck" Davis and Dessie Lee Davis. She is preceded in death by 6 brothers and 1 sister. She was a member of Parkway Drive Church of Christ. Bobbie leaves to cherish her memory, one sister Bonnie Juniel (702-648-4781) of Las Vegas, NV and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life memorial service will be held both in Las Vegas and Texas at a later date. Please send cards and flowers to 2116 Goldhill Way, Las Vegas, NV 89106.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019