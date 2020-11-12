Lubbock- 80 passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Bobbie was born on April 22, 1940, to Sam and Lucy McDonald in Bynum, TX . She attended Dunbar High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; son, James Franklin (Nicky); sisters, Dorothy Parish and Paula Calahan; two brothers, Rev. Milton McDonald and Elder Dilton McDonald (Linda); a host of other relatives and friends.