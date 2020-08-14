Annona, TX- Bobbie Jeanette Cheyne Lum, age 75, of Annona, Texas, passed away, Monday, August 10, 2020, at her residence.



Bobbie was born October 29, 1944, in San Antonio to Amos and Lorene Palmer Cheyne. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Mack Lum.



Bobbie enjoyed volunteering at the Red River County Fair and the 4H club.



She loved her friends and family, her churches Salem Baptist and Annona First Baptist.



Bobbie is survived by three daughters Vicki Arnold and husband Michael of Dallas, Staci Webb and husband Michael of Forney, and Joni McDonough of Plano; one sister Jan Cheyne of Texarkana, one brother James Cheyne and wife JoAnn of Garland; three grandchildren, Austin Arnold, Donnie Poage and Jewelia Webb.



Pallbearers are Jay Smith, Trey Puckett, Donnie Poage, Austin Arnold, Charles Monroe, Jim Cheyne and George English.



Family will receive friends Friday, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Funeral Home.



Graveside services are set for Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.at Garland Cemetery with Rev. Bill Dickey and Rev. Deanie Lambert officiating.



Services are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Garland Cemetery, P.O. Box 156, Annona, Texas 75550.



