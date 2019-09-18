Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ropesville
Bobbie JoAn (Wheeler) Gilley


1942 - 2019
Bobbie JoAn (Wheeler) Gilley Obituary
Ropesville- Bobbie JoAn Wheeler Gilley, age 77 of Ropesville moved to heaven Sept. 12 at UMC ER in Lubbock. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Service will be at 10 AM, September 20, 2019 First Baptist Church of Ropesville with interment at Ropesville Cemetery to follow. Known to family and friends as JoAn, she was born May 10, 1942 in Visalia, CA to Bob and Irene Raper Johnson. She was later adopted and raised by her daddy, "Buck" Wheeler. She was raised and educated along the anhandle of Texas, graduating high school in Perryton in 1960. She married Lloyd Gilley August 13, 1961 in Perryton. She raised her family and worked for the Highway Department for 23 years, retiring to aid in the care of her son who passed in 2001 at the age of 31. JoAn was a lifelong artist and antique enthusiast, active at her church, the Senior Citizens group, Ropesville Cemetery Association and TEEA. As a retired TXDOT employee, she also enjoyed fellowshipping with others with whom she had worked. She was loved by all who knew her, a joyful confidant and friend who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter Louise and her son Bobby. Survivors include her husband Lloyd; daughters Carrie Norton and husband Jeff of West; Toni Kirkman of Ropesville; and son Tim Gilley and wife Jill of Odessa. Brothers JC Johnson and wife Sandra of Evart, MI; Wiley Wheeler of Clovis, NM; Steve Wheeler and wife Ann of Guthrie, OK; and Jerry Wheeler and wife Marybeth of Pueblo, CO; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
