Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Bobbie Joann Dutton


1935 - 2019
Bobbie Joann Dutton Obituary
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Bobbie Joann Dutton, 84, of Lubbock will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park with Brother Danny Henderson officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Joann by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Bobbie Joann was born July 4, 1935 in Weinert, TX to Millard and Velma Smith. She married Lewis Edward "Sonny" Dutton on August 6, 1982. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2018. Loved ones include her son, Sam Lewis and wife, Susie; daughter, Pam DeHay and husband, Cowboy; son, Brock Jackson; sister, Fern Torian; step son, Cody Dutton; step daughters, Suzanne "Suzy" Simmons and Patty White;numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother "Nanny" and great grandmother. She will be missed dearly!
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
