Lubbock- Bobbie's family and friends gathered around her bedside on May 15, 2019, sang to her,"In The Garden" followed by "Amazing Grace" and as soon as the song concluded, she passed this life and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



A celebration of the life of Bobbie Joy Jenkins, 88, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Steve McMeans and Reverend Russ Murphy officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Tahoka Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Bobbie by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.



Bobbie passed away May 15, 2019. She was born August 17, 1930 in Tahoka, TX to Roy Roosevelt and Roxie Viola Bell Lee. She lived most of her adult life in Lubbock. She retired from Olans Mills Photography Studio. She was a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church.



Loved ones include daughter Darla Gail Simpson and husband, Troy; son Brent Lee Jenkins; son Ronald Craig Jenkins and wife, Andrea; grandchildren, Robert Sterling, Spencer Cade, Andrew Craig and Abigail Rose.



Preceded in death by her parents; her infant daughter Tawnya Ranee Jenkins; sister, Mary Marlin Roberts and her former husband, Chistley Jenkins.



Bobbie had a green thumb, she enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers but especially loved roses. She enjoyed sitting on her porch drinking "IceTea" and watching the hummingbirds and listening to the birds sing. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019