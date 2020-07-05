1/1
Bobby Carol Mahan
1939 - 2020
Hobbs- Bobby Carol Mahan, 80, was born to John Thomas Mahan and Mary Jane Mosley in Portales, New Mexico on October 02, 1939 and passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Bobby was a faithful follower of his Lord Jesus Christ. He was a caring loving man and often secretly helped people. Bobby worked for the United States Postal Service for 32-years. Nineteen of those years he was the postmaster of Carlsbad, NM. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and seven sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Alta Corrine Mahan; sons: Terry Walker, Stan Walker (Mary Ann), Bobby Keith Mahan (Linda), and Jason Chenault (Laurie); daughters: Tracie Strahan, Lisa Hunter (Robert) and Lori Clack (Larry); sisters, Caroline Girton (Bob) and Patsy Tabor; and the beloved "Papa" of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Heaven has received an angel but, he will be greatly missed on earth.

Visitation will be from 10:00AM- 5:00PM, Tuesday, July 07, 2020 at Griffin Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be at 3:00PM, Wednesday, July 08, 2020 at Eunice Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.griffinfuneralhomehobbs.com

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
