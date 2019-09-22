|
Sudan- Church Service for Bobby Joe Carson age 78, of Sudan, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Sudan with Rev. Cam Givan and Larry Springer Officiating. Burial will be in Sudan Cemetery. Bobby died Thursday, September, 19, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born August 22, 1941 in Abilene, Texas to Harlan "Kit" Odell Carson and Beryl (Nix) Carson. He married Ann Cunningham in Littlefield, Texas on December 31, 1962.
Bobby was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sudan. Bobby was a farmer all his life and truly loved farming. He served on the Texas Producer's Co-op for many years. He served on the Sudan City Council, and was a member of the Sudan Volunteer Fire Deptarment for many years. Bobby was a devoted husband and a wonderful father, and loved all of his family. He is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother Dorothy Carson; and 2 step-sisters Pam Payne and Kathy Watson.
Bobby is survived by his wife Ann Carson of Sudan; his daughter Angie Carson of Sudan; 2 step-brothers Don Watson and Kerry Watson both of Austin, Texas; and many cousins, many nieces, nephews, and in-laws that were all special to him.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Sudan Fire Department, 111 East First, Sudan, Texas, 79371, or First United Methodist Church in Sudan, 411 Main Street, Sudan, Texas 79371. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019