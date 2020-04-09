Home

Bobby Charles McCutchin

Bobby Charles McCutchin Obituary
Lubbock- Bobby Charles McCutchin, 66, passed away March 28, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1953 in Lubbock and attended Friendship schools and Estacado High School. He leaves to mourn his death three brothers, Weldon Brooks, Terry Brooks and Kevin Brooks; seven sisters, Cynthia McCutchin, Brenda McCutchin, Frances Henderson, Arline McCutchin, Vickie McNeal, Sharon Stewart and Rhonda Washington; and many nephews and nieces. Memorial services will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
