Lubbock- Bobby D. Hughes was called home by his Savior on September 1, 2020. He passed peacefully with his family by his side. He was a proud member of the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was employed for many years by the Overhead Door Company. He married Jean George on July 13, 1977.



In his later years, he and Jean operated a food concession trailer and traveled between Colorado and Arizona. Occasionally they would venture to Rocky Point, Mexico for a well deserved vacation.



He is survived by his wife, Jean; three daughters from a previous marriage, Delynda and Bobby Anderson, Deadra and Ronnie Dewbre, Sissy and Kelly Greene; two stepchildren, Lezlie and Mitch Kolpan, Todd George; two grandsons, Brent and Kali Dewbre, Beau Dewbre; three great grandchildren; father in-law, Max Allen; brother in-law, Rodney and Vicki Allen.



Bobby was a kind soul who never met a stranger, he loved his yorkies and was a faithful member of South Park Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all.



Per Bobby's request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in his name to South Park Baptist Church, 2201 82nd Street, Lubbock Texas 79423.



