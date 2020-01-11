|
|
Columbia- Bobby D. Maxwell, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Columbia, TN surrounded by his family Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Bobby was born April 5, 1938 in Bakersfield, California, to the late Ivan Leroy Maxwell and the late Ruby Irene Tapp. Bobby was a multifaceted man in skill and experience. He lived a full and well-travelled life, with the love of his life, Elaine. Bobby spent 24 years in the United States Army before finally retiring as Master Sergeant. Bobby was known to many as a Master Carpenter, much of the furniture in his own home he crafted himself. Bobby also loved fishing which he loved to share with others. He taught everyone that would let him to fish including, but not limited to, the entirety of his family, as well as many youth and others from his church family at C1. As dedicated as Bobby was to his country, and skilled in his woodworking and fishing, they all pale in comparison to his Faith and the love he had for his family. He was a man of strong conviction and showed his faith through serving others with his time. He volunteered numerous hours with his church families, always willing to devote himself to others; at both Christian Life Church in Lubbock, Texas and C1 in Columbia. Finally, he was a wonderful husband of 57 years, and irreplaceable father and paw-paw. Bobby is loved and by all who knew him will be dearly missed.
Bobby is survived by his wife Elaine Maxwell; daughter: Robin (Kevin) Copeland; son: Greg Maxwell; grandchildren: Chelsea Willingham, Olivia Copeland, Stone Copeland, Briggs Copeland, Hunter Maxwell, Aiden Maxwell, and Payton Maxwell; great grandchildren: Brogan Copeland and Averly Willingham. Siblings: Shirley Cookston, Derrell Maxwell, and Sandra Harper. Bobby is preceded in death by his daughter Virginia Zonelle Maxwell and five brothers and one sister.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at C1 Assembly in Columbia with Ryan Tathum officiating.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020