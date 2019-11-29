Home

Agape Funeral Chapel Inc. - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Bobby Dean Ball


1943 - 2019
Bobby Dean Ball Obituary
Lubbock- Bobby Dean Ball, the man, the myth, the legend. Bobby passed from this life November 14th in his hometown Lubbock Texas, Bobby was born September 16th 1943 in Lubbock Texas to William A Ball and Margie L Temple

Bobby was a strong man that showed no fear in any of his endeavors. A man of many talents, he was an avid lover of rodeo, himself a bull rider. He was a pilot, a business owner and an ordained minister. Bobby loved Golf and was a skilled Craftsman. He was a diligent worker and loved by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister June Reed of Lubbock daughter Jennifer L Ball and son Brian Ball. Bobby is survived by his sister Cindy and Benny Green of Lubbock,son Rocky Ball and wife Lori of Sherman Texas son Bobby Ball and wife Patty of Texarkana Arkansas daughter Robin and Brian Shores of Texarkana Arkansas and daughter Renee Dodd Of South Carolina.

Bobby had 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren a celebration honoring Bobby life will be held on December 8th @ 4 p.m. at River Smith's 406 Avenue Q Lubbock Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
