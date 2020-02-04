|
|
Lubbock- Bobby Dee Parr, 85, of Lubbock, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, February 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Oakwood Methodist Church.
He was born to Falby Carpenter and Porter Parr, February 12, 1934 in Stamford, Texas. At age 10, Bobby moved to Lubbock where he spent the remainder of his life. He attended Lubbock High School, then joined the Air Force shortly after.
Bobby married June Bell November 25, 1970, and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage. He owned several various businesses, including Bluebonnet Cleaners. Bobby had a deep, personal faith and was a charter member of Oakwood Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, June Bell; son, Brent Parr; daughter, Andrea Parr; brother, Ted Parr; sister, Yona Parr-Willis; grandchildren, Gage, Hailey, and Tabitha Gregory, Meghan, Trace, Jenna, and Sidney McBride, and Aiden Rivero; great-grandchild, Easton McBride; and many nieces and nephews.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Falby and Porter Parr; brothers, V.W. Parr, Floyd Parr, C.P. Parr, and Sid Parr; and sisters, Juanita Matthews and Dovie Parr.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Oakwood Methodist Church or a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020