Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Bobby Gene Mack


1933 - 2019
Bobby Gene Mack Obituary
Lubbock- 85, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Bobby was born to Ollie and Versie Mack on November 26, 1933 in Tanglewood, TX. Bobby worked for the City of Lubbock where he retired as a Maintenance Supervisor. Bobby leaves to cherish his memory; 2 daughters, Evangelist Felisa Williams and Betty Haywood; 4 sons, Reggie Mack (Dessie), Coy Mack (Mildred), Byron Mack and Marcus Haywood; 1 brother, Aaron Mack; 26 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Alexander Chapel COGIC. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
