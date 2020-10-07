1/1
Bobby Gene "Bob" Wooten
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Bobby "Bob" Gene Wooten, 85, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on October 4, 2020. He was born in Lubbock, Texas on December 20, 1934 to Charles Albert Wooten and Mertie Thomas Wooten.

Bob graduated from Lubbock High School and attended Texas Tech University. He served in the U.S. Army from June of 1957 to May of 1959. He married Carolyn Jean Gentry on June 9, 1961. He later worked in communications for Southwestern Bell and retired after 31 years of service. He had a passion for golf and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jean Wooten; daughter, Suzanne Rasco and husband, Ricky; son, Tim Wooten and wife, Amanda; grandchildren: Breanna Rasco, Rowdy Rasco and wife, Jordan; Weston Rasco, Davis Wooten and Kennedy Wooten; great grandson, Ryatt Rasco; brothers, A.D. Wooten, Roy Wayne Wooten, and Jimmy Wooten.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Archie, Lloyd and Doyle Wooten; sisters: Hazel Lisman, JoAnn Cooper and Mary Hollinsworth.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Monterey Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Memorials can be sent to the Monterey Church Foundation, Family Promise and/or Open Door.

Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Monterey Church of Christ
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Interment
Resthaven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved