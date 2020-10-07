Lubbock- Bobby "Bob" Gene Wooten, 85, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on October 4, 2020. He was born in Lubbock, Texas on December 20, 1934 to Charles Albert Wooten and Mertie Thomas Wooten.
Bob graduated from Lubbock High School and attended Texas Tech University. He served in the U.S. Army from June of 1957 to May of 1959. He married Carolyn Jean Gentry on June 9, 1961. He later worked in communications for Southwestern Bell and retired after 31 years of service. He had a passion for golf and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jean Wooten; daughter, Suzanne Rasco and husband, Ricky; son, Tim Wooten and wife, Amanda; grandchildren: Breanna Rasco, Rowdy Rasco and wife, Jordan; Weston Rasco, Davis Wooten and Kennedy Wooten; great grandson, Ryatt Rasco; brothers, A.D. Wooten, Roy Wayne Wooten, and Jimmy Wooten.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Archie, Lloyd and Doyle Wooten; sisters: Hazel Lisman, JoAnn Cooper and Mary Hollinsworth.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Monterey Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorials can be sent to the Monterey Church Foundation, Family Promise and/or Open Door.
